9-year-old takes on downtown painting for art initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nine-year-old Ava Ingle is used to making art for school.

“I’ve done a unique girl. I’ve done a chicken. That’s all for school,” she said.

But now, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has given her a big project as part of the new public art initiative.

“He asked, ‘What do you think about murals? It’s about people who can paint art on different stuff. It doesn’t matter what it is,'” Ava said.

She’s painting both sides of an electrical box on the corner of East Main Street and Liberty Street with her own design.

“I feel a little nervous because cars are coming and looking at me and stuff,” she said.

But that little piece of art will have a big meaning to the hundreds of people who will drive by it every day.

“What I’m going to paint on this is the Earth right here, and three people. There’s going to be an African girl, an American girl, and a Mexican girl,” Ava said.

And she hopes that makes everyone feel welcome in her hometown.

“Maybe they look at this and say it’s OK to be different because everyone can create a new friendship with each other,” Ava said.

There will be a Public Art Initiative informational session Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at The Co if you are interested in contributing to the project.