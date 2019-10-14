Aaron DeWayne Mays

Funeral Services for Aaron DeWayne Mays, age 61, will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Agape Christian Fellowship Church, 600 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN. Burial will follow in Hudson Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Medina, TN.

Mr. Mays died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Mays will begin Monday morning, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Mays will lie-in-state at Agape Christian Fellowship Church on Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.