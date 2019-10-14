Brian K. Dunham
|Brian K. Dunham, Mansfield, Tennessee
|39
|Henry County Medical Center ER
|Sunday, October 13, 2019
|11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|John Lee
|New Hope Cemetery, Carroll County
|6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Monday; after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday
|August 11, 1980 in Huntingdon, Tennessee
|Brent Lofton, Thomas Valentine, Troy Milam, Timmy Milam, Tony Milam, and Michael Dunham
Honorary: Caleb Dunham, Hunter Dunham, James Payne and Eric Paschall
|James and Joyce Martin, Mansfield, Tennessee
James Dunham, preceded
|Fiance` Amanda Tallier, Paris, Tennessee
|Jazlynn, Lydia, and Madison Dunham, Paris, TN
|Caleb and Hunter Dunham, Paris, TN
|Rachel Martin, Mansfield, TN
|James Michael Dunham, Paris, TN
|A local nephew, Ethan Martin; two nieces and three nephews residing in Arkansas; two great nephews from Arkansas.
|Mr. Dunham was an avid sportsman. He was very devoted to his family. He had a heart of gold and loved all his friends as his brothers. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
To help defray funeral expenses memorials may be made to: McEvoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242