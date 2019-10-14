Community shows support at rally for school board member

JACKSON, Tenn. – Community members comes together to show their support for a school board member.

A rally was held inside the Historic First Baptist Church in Jackson rallying for support for Jackson-Madison County School Board member Doris Black.

A petition was circulated recently to recall black from the school board.

“It makes me feel good,” said Black. “I understand now I have been talked about and vilified so much that I was thinking that everybody disliked but this shows that is not the case so it feels really good.”

Black says she’s pleased with the support she’s received.