Eva Jane Lowery Doughty, age 92, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, former resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Ervin Lewis Doughty, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019 at her residence.

Jane was born June 9, 1927 in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Clarence Lowery and Bonnie Bell Marshall Lowery. She received her education at Jonesboro High School in Tennessee and at Chattanooga State. She was married March 15, 1946 to Ervin Lewis Doughty who preceded her in death on January 29, 2016. Jane was a homemaker throughout her life and was a member of the Somerville Church of Christ. She was very active in church work and missions in Singapore and Russia.

Mrs. Doughty is survived by her daughter, Deborah Cleveland of Sun Prairie, WI; her son, Dennis Doughty (Kathy) of Robinsonville, MS; five grandchildren, Nathan Cleveland, Matthew Cleveland, Joshua Cleveland, Jill Myers, Kandance Fergerson; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby King, Ozella Dykes, Nancy Lowery; four brothers, Orville Lowery, Henry Franklin Lowery, Lodie Francis Lowery, James Willard Lowery; and her son-in-law, Gary Cleveland.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Doughty will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Dennis Doughty and Ken Willis. Interment will follow in the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Doughty will be from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Nathan Cleveland, Matthew Cleveland, Joshua Cleveland, T.J. Plunk, Dave Fergerson and Darrell Beard.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

