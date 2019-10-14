Foggy Start To The Morning

Weather Update: Monday October 14 –

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold note! Temps are in the upper 30s! Chilly, you may need that jacket or even coat for some! It’s also quite foggy for some. In fact a dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 10:00 AM this morning. Otherwise, skies will remain mainly clear with temperatures climbing quickly through the 50s, 60s, topping out around 74°F. We can thank the drier air in place for the highly variable temps.



Tonight: Clouds will start to increase as warm front starts to lift back north towards West Tennessee. Depending on how fast clouds fill in will ultimately determine how warm the overnight lows will be, I have mid 50s for now, but that could certainly be warmer if we end up mainly overcast this evening. The chance of rain will creep up towards daybreak as the rest of the atmosphere saturates.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

