Lane College announces homecoming parade route

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has announced the route plan for Saturday’s Homecoming Parade.

The new route will leave Lane College’s campus by going down Lane Avenue to Hays Avenue, onto Lexington Avenue.

From Lexington Avenue, the parade will turn right on Lexington, crossing over Royal Street to College Street, and then turning left onto Church Street.

The parade will turn left onto Main Street from Church and continue to Lane Field.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with tailgating starting at noon at Lane Field and kickoff against Kentucky State University at 2 p.m.