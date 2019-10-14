Lane College celebrates Homecoming Week with Coronation Ball

JACKSON, Tenn.–Students and families celebrated the Coronation Ball at Lane College, Monday evening. The event, which is part of a week-long celebration of the college’s Homecoming Week, was held in the Chambers-McClure Academic Center.

Lane College’s Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming Queen and King are Lauren Greene and the Homecoming King is Patrick Batson. They are elected by their fellow peers.

Also at the coronation, students danced and enjoyed food.