Margie Elizabeth Chaney age 76, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Stanton Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation for the Chaney family will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Stanton Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

She was born on November 28, 1942 to the late William Everett and Dora Cook Leach. Mrs. Chaney worked as a caregiver and enjoyed dancing and collecting pictures; She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Jurgen Jim Chaney; one son: Clinton Stewart; two brothers: Larry Leach and Jimmy Leach; three sisters: Bonnie Bendall, Shirley Max, Louise Archer; one grandchild: Alex Rogers; one great-grandchild: Skyler Martin.

She is survived by two sons: Carl Stewart Jr. and Clayton Stewart both of Stanton, TN; one daughter: Camille Beaver (Lemuel) of Brighton, TN; two brothers: Gene Herschel Leach of Paris, TN, Johnny Leach (JoAnn) of Ripley, TN; two sisters: Brenda Redd of Paris, TN, Mary Attechison (Walter) of Nashville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and leaves a legacy of numerous great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the Chaney family requests that memorials be made in her honor to the Stanton Baptist Church Memorials, c/o Sandra Smith, P.O. Box 305, Stanton, TN 38069