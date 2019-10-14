Next Cold Front Comes Through Tuesday Night

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, October 14th

After starting this morning in the upper 30s, we’ve had a pleasant afternoon in the lower 70s today! We’re looking at a cold front coming in to West Tennessee tomorrow night bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone may get rain. If, however, you live somewhere between the Tennessee and Mississippi Rivers, you can bet this will bring your temperatures down later this week!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight thanks to partly cloudy skies. We’ll still have some moonlight to see from the nearly full moon overhead. Instead of the 30s we began with today, we’ll end up starting tomorrow with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday morning and afternoon will be mostly dry but a cold front will end up moving in after sunset bringing the rain back to West Tennessee. Before then, temperatures will warm up to the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon with breezy winds from the south-southwest. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com