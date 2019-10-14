School board members discuss projects involving two local high schools

JACKSON, Tenn. – School board members met for their combined work session and monthly board meeting. It was a full house inside the Jackson-Madison County School board room, Monday afternoon. Some came to show their support for Jackson-Madison County School board member, Doris Black.

“I felt empowered,” said Black. “I really did because all I saw was the naysayers but now I know that people are really looking and listening to the news and figuring out exactly what is the truth.”

At the meeting, the public shared their thoughts on the petition to recall Black.

“It feels good to know that you have support. People are telling me that they really want to help and support so I know that I can take it to court,” said Black.

School board members also discussed the Jackson Central-Merry High and Madison Academic High School building projects.

“There will be a new structure with JCM, but a lot of it is renovations that is going to take place inside with windows, doors, infrastructure, paint, wall coverings and things of that nature because structure itself is sound,” said interim superintendent for JMCSS, Ray Washington. “No reason to tear down something that is good. If we tore down that whole building to try to rebuild it would cost $40 million.”

Washington says there is no groundbreaking ceremony set for December 16. He also says school board members will be meeting at JCM with a professional architect to discuss plans.

“.. to describe to them to see if JCM is the topic of conversation… Madison also, which is actually more of a design because we have to have them fit the motif of the Lambuth Campus,” said Washington.

That meeting will take place at the JCM Library, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.