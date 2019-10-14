TEMA urges residents to be earthquake ready with ShakeOut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee is one of 14 states participating in Thursday’s Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency wants to remind everyone to practice during the drill.

“A major earthquake could happen at any time in Tennessee,” said Cecil Whaley, TEMA’s assistant director of preparedness. “Community preparedness depends on the readiness of everyone when the ground starts shaking. What Tennesseans learn from the ShakeOut about catastrophic earthquake preparedness can help them anytime, anywhere, and for any disaster.”

TEMA representatives want to encourage everyone, including businesses, organizations and schools, to participate in the drill.

The ShakeOut drill teaches participants to practice “drop, cover and hold on” technique, encouraging people to drop to the ground, take cover under a desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms, and hold on until the shaking stops.

TEMA will broadcast the ShakeOut event live at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on their Facebook page.

To register to participate, visit www.shakeout.org/centralus to receive planning information.