Thomas Charles “Tom” Schottmiller, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Helen Marquardt Schottmiller, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Tom was born January 16, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond Schottmiller and Caroline Ciao Schottmiller. He received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and was married June 2, 1973 to the former Helen Carol Marquardt. He was employed in sales for much of his life and most recently a resident of Oakland, Tennessee. Tom was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Arlington, Tennessee. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and from time to time, he would fill in for the preacher. He loved special times with his family and friends, cooking, going out to eat and watching sports.

Mr. Schottmiller is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen Marquardt Schottmiller of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Jamie Hall (Cory) of Dubuque, IA; two sons, Jason Schottmiller (Nicole) of Arlington, TN, Christopher Schottmiller (Kim) of Boston, MA; his sister, Louise Armstrong (Mike) of Eau Claire, WI; and six grandchildren, Christian Schottmiller of Arlington, TN, Carter Schottmiller of Arlington, TN, Summer Schottmiller of Boston, MA, Gabby Schottmiller of Boston, MA, Hayden Hall of Dubuque, IA and Camryn Hall of Dubuque. IA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Schottmiller.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 11792 Douglass Street, Arlington, TN 38002.

Funeral Services for Mr. Schottmiller will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Greg Moffitt, pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Fayette County Memorial Park on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Schottmiller will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Schottmiller, Christopher Schottmiller, Danny Kreiser, Brian Purdy, Stephen Moffitt and Doug Patters.

