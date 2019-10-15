Billy Lee Watson

Billy Lee Watson, 77, died Sunday morning October 6, 2019 at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab Center, Inc. He was born October 26, 1941 in Madison County, TN, the son of the late W. L. “Boss” Watson and Margaret Clack Watson.

Bill received his Bachelor’s Degree from Union University and his Master’s Degree from Murray State University. During his teaching career, he mentored thousands of students from high schools in Bolivar, Alamo, and Milan, plus from Jackson Central Merry and Northside High School in Jackson. After retirement, he was inducted to the Band Directors Hall of Fame. Bill was always playing music “on and off the field”, including the dance bands The Cavaliers, The Merits, and Memphis Mudd. Bill was instrumental in the Development of the Memphis Blues Brass Band Drum and Bugle Corporation. Following his retirement, he helped his sons develop distribution for VIP Magazines.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and spending time on the farm. His early years were at Browns United Methodist Church and was currently a member of East Union Baptist Church.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna Davis Watson; two sons, Jeff Watson and fiancee Maggie Yelverton, and Jason Watson and wife Melissa; five grandchildren, Jack Watson, Mary Watson, Leah Watson, Michael Timby, and Jonathan Timby.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 4:00PM until 6:00PM.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers direct memorial contributions be made to Union University Music Department, 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

