Cold Front Coming into West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, October 15th

A few showers have made their way to West Tennessee this morning and afternoon, but we’re expecting the entire area to get more rain later tonight when a cold front moves through West Tennessee. The oncoming cold front will bring some thunderstorms and heavy showers to parts of the area with all of the area getting in on the colder weather over the next two days!

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are likeliest between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Winds will become gusty through early Wednesday with sunshine expected to return tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s Wednesday morning.

After the cold front comes through, temperatures will be much cooler, but at least we’ll get to see some sunshine tomorrow! Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s with 30s possible tomorrow night! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see what the chance is for a frost, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

