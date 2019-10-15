Deborah Faye Allen Waldrop, age 60, resident of Ashland, Mississippi and wife of Grady Waldrop, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi.

Deborah was born October 23, 1958 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of J.W. Allen and Florence Agnes Thompson Jones. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married May 3, 1980 to Grady Cornelius Waldrop. She was a lifelong resident of the West Tennessee and North Mississippi areas and was a homemaker throughout her life. Deborah was a member of the Church of God in Walls, Mississippi and an avid Alabama football fan.

Mrs. Waldrop is survived by her husband of 39 years, Grady Waldrop of Ashland, MS; her daughter, Shannon Rogers (Keith Broussard) of Ashland, MS; four sons, Larry Olson (Rebecca) of Minot, ND, Brian Waldrop of Walnut, MS, Johnny Box (Kandice) of Hattiesburg, MS, Shaun Waldrop of Ashland, MS; her father, J.W. Allen of Moscow, TN; her mother, Florence Jones of Moscow, TN; two sisters, Jerry Lung (Roger) of Memphis, TN, Carrie McClain (Robert) of Albuquerque, NM; her brother, Jonathan Allen of Moscow, TN; ten grandchildren, Greg Olson, Hunter Olson, Zach Olson, Zoe Olson, Brayden Box, Landon Box, Cheyenne Waldrop, Shaun Waldrop, Jr., Kalee Rogers and Owen Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alyssa Rogers and two brothers, J.W. Allen, Jr. and Lonnie Allen.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Waldrop will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jack Gresham, pastor of Macon First Baptist Church, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Waldrop will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

