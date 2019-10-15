Ernest Ray Lepard, Sr., age 66, resident of Lumberton, Mississippi and former resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence.

Ernest was born May 8, 1953 in Brandon, Mississippi, the son of the late Carles Herbert Lepard and Elnora Nash. He was a resident of the Oakland area for 30 years and was a farmer throughout his life. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working in his yard.

Mr. Lepard is survived by his daughter, Rhonda O’Neal (Jack) of Lumberton, MS; his son, Donald Rouse (Kanami) of Japan; three sisters, Edna Fields of Memphis, TN, Barbara Ann Lepard of Arlington, TN, Clara Cornelius of Oakland, TN; four brothers, Isaac Lepard of Memphis, TN, Kenneth “Kenny” Lepard of Arlington, TN, Richard Lepard of Oakland, TN, Gary Lepard of Helena, MT; and four grandchildren, Brannon Rouse, Ryan Rouse, Wade Shinall and Emily Ervin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ernest Ray Lepard, Jr. who died January 29, 2001 and his sister, Juanita Kreiser.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lepard will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Pastor Drew Murphy of Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Lepard will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donald Rouse, Wade Shinall, Jack O’Neal, Gary Lepard, Ricky Lepard and Bud Cornelius.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.