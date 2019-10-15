Health Department hosting Halloween safety class

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department,Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network, and Signal Centers will be hosting a free parenting class from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21.

Parents will receive tips on how to keep their children safe during the holiday from Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

Participants do not need to RSVP, and the class is being held free of charge.

The class will be held at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at 804 North Parkway.

For more information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.