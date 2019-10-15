JMCSS, West Tennessee Healthcare celebrate School Health Clinic anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System and West Tennessee Healthcare are celebrating the anniversary of a decade-long partnership this month.

October marks the 10th anniversary of the School Health Clinic’s opening inside Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School on Lexington Avenue.

The district said in a news release Tuesday that the clinics main goal is to keep children and faculty members stay healthy by providing minor, but immediate care to students and staff district-wide.

The release says the clinic is staffed with a full-time nurse practitioner and cares for illnesses, school and sports physicals, and immunizations.

The partnership between JMCSS and West Tennessee Healthcare goes back to 1998, when school nurses were added to the district.

West Tennessee Healthcare also provides athletic trainers for student athletes through Sports Plus.