Kathryn Leslie, a.k.a. “Jingles the Clown”
Heaven became a more fun place on October 6, 2019, when Kathryn Leslie, a.k.a. “Jingles the
Clown”, departed this world at the age of 93 to enter her eternal reward and was welcomed by
her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Grover C. and Ruth
(Jones) Brewton of Blackshear, GA, husband Milton E. Leslie of Jackson, TN, and sister Mary
Stodgel of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by another sister, Mildred Dowling of Blackshear, GA, her
daughters Janet Miller (Garry) and Patricia Ann Lambert (John) both of Jackson, TN, and son
Samuel M. Leslie (Leigh Ann) of Harriman, TN. Kathryn was blessed with five grandchildren:
Jason Miller (Sally) of Antioch, TN, Jeffrey Miller (Anna) of Jackson, TN, and Joanna Grace
Keeling (Drew) of Hixson, TN, Aaron Leslie (Hannah) of Harriman, TN, and Daniel Leslie (Alyssa)
of Smithville, TN. She was also the proud great-grandmother of three handsome and talented
great-grandsons and five lovely and gracious great-granddaughters. Her family circle also
included numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of beloved in-
laws.
A native of southern Georgia, she met her then future husband Milton during World War II.
After they were married, they moved to Jackson, TN, Milton’s hometown, where she lived and
served for the remainder of her days. Kathryn’s creativity, fertile imagination, and ingenuity
provided her with a platform for an extensive ministry to young and old alike, even the unborn.
She served in many volunteer positions in North Jackson Baptist Church and Woodland Baptist
Church in Jackson, TN, and was a compassionate counselor at Birth Choice Crisis Pregnancy
Center in Jackson, TN. Her artistic ability enabled her to fashion an army of adorable puppets
used not only in her own churches, but also on mission trips to Canada, Australia, Malta, and
South Africa, just to mention a few. Her love for children led her to train herself in Christian
magic, making balloon animals, drama, music, and other talents used as tools for reaching them
for her Lord. She also authored an autobiographical book about her childhood days in Pierce
County, GA.
Some would say at a time like this, “I’m sorry for your loss.” But you cannot lose something
when you know where it is. We know beyond the shadow of a doubt that Kathryn is standing
somewhere on the other side of the river waiting to welcome us when we arrive. Because the
Father owns the land on both sides we look forward to that day. We are sorrowful for ourselves
because we will miss her bright smile and winsome sense of humor so often displayed in her
friendly personality, even when she herself was suffering. But we will not grieve as those who
have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13 -18). We are comforted by the fact that she is now with the One
who promised to save and keep her and all who trust in Him.
Pallbearers to serve are John Lambert, Jason Miller, Jeff Miller, Aaron Leslie, Daniel Leslie, and
Drew Keeling.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Road,
Jackson, TN 38305 or Birth Choice, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Arrington
Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church in Jackson, TN with Bro. Len Kennedy
officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
