Kathryn Leslie, a.k.a. “Jingles the Clown”

Heaven became a more fun place on October 6, 2019, when Kathryn Leslie, a.k.a. “Jingles the

Clown”, departed this world at the age of 93 to enter her eternal reward and was welcomed by

her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Grover C. and Ruth

(Jones) Brewton of Blackshear, GA, husband Milton E. Leslie of Jackson, TN, and sister Mary

Stodgel of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by another sister, Mildred Dowling of Blackshear, GA, her

daughters Janet Miller (Garry) and Patricia Ann Lambert (John) both of Jackson, TN, and son

Samuel M. Leslie (Leigh Ann) of Harriman, TN. Kathryn was blessed with five grandchildren:

Jason Miller (Sally) of Antioch, TN, Jeffrey Miller (Anna) of Jackson, TN, and Joanna Grace

Keeling (Drew) of Hixson, TN, Aaron Leslie (Hannah) of Harriman, TN, and Daniel Leslie (Alyssa)

of Smithville, TN. She was also the proud great-grandmother of three handsome and talented

great-grandsons and five lovely and gracious great-granddaughters. Her family circle also

included numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of beloved in-

laws.

A native of southern Georgia, she met her then future husband Milton during World War II.

After they were married, they moved to Jackson, TN, Milton’s hometown, where she lived and

served for the remainder of her days. Kathryn’s creativity, fertile imagination, and ingenuity

provided her with a platform for an extensive ministry to young and old alike, even the unborn.

She served in many volunteer positions in North Jackson Baptist Church and Woodland Baptist

Church in Jackson, TN, and was a compassionate counselor at Birth Choice Crisis Pregnancy

Center in Jackson, TN. Her artistic ability enabled her to fashion an army of adorable puppets

used not only in her own churches, but also on mission trips to Canada, Australia, Malta, and

South Africa, just to mention a few. Her love for children led her to train herself in Christian

magic, making balloon animals, drama, music, and other talents used as tools for reaching them

for her Lord. She also authored an autobiographical book about her childhood days in Pierce

County, GA.

Some would say at a time like this, “I’m sorry for your loss.” But you cannot lose something

when you know where it is. We know beyond the shadow of a doubt that Kathryn is standing

somewhere on the other side of the river waiting to welcome us when we arrive. Because the

Father owns the land on both sides we look forward to that day. We are sorrowful for ourselves

because we will miss her bright smile and winsome sense of humor so often displayed in her

friendly personality, even when she herself was suffering. But we will not grieve as those who

have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13 -18). We are comforted by the fact that she is now with the One

who promised to save and keep her and all who trust in Him.

Pallbearers to serve are John Lambert, Jason Miller, Jeff Miller, Aaron Leslie, Daniel Leslie, and

Drew Keeling.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Road,

Jackson, TN 38305 or Birth Choice, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Arrington

Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church in Jackson, TN with Bro. Len Kennedy

officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111