New manufacturing plant to open in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A new manufacturing facility has plans to open in Milan and start operating by 2020.

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the project Tuesday in a news release.

Global Track Manufacturing’s opening is expected to create 250 jobs in Gibson County, and will be located in the former Tower Automotive plant in Milan.

The company currently operates in China, where it manufactures rubber tracks and undercarriages.

“Global Track has been manufacturing rubber tracks out of its China facility for many years with a great amount of success,” said Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley, “I look forward to the Milan facility achieving even greater success as the company grows the Global Track manufacturing footprint.”

The Milan facility will be Global Track’s second facility, according to the release.