Rise Above exhibit stops in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Local school groups visited the “Rise Above” exhibit which opened at 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

It is located at the Humboldt Municipal Airport. They showcase the story of Tuskegee airmen, a display a 1942 original sea model mustang andan iMax style movie where guests can feel like they are right behind the cockpit

“We’re going to have a show for the Tuskegee airmen. It kind of tells a story of who they were, what they were. what they did and what they accomplished in life and we try to educate and inspire young people,” said Terry Hollis, tour manager.

The exhibit is open from 4-6p.m. weekdays and it’s open all day Saturday to the public for free.

Next, the exhibit stops at Dallas and Jacksonville, Florida.