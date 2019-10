CHESTER Co., Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman who died at a Chester County home Monday.

The TBI identified the woman as Samantha Melendez, 42.

The TBI and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation at the Old Friendship Road home.

TBI says the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.