Union University celebrates 22nd annual scholarship banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends celebrated what organizers call the biggest night of the year.

It’s all for the 22nd annual Union University scholarship banquet. It was held from 6 to 9 Tuesday night at the Civic Center.

The event featured an interview and concert with Chrs Tomlin. The banquet celebrated the generous donors who made a Christ centered education at Union possible for so many students.

“And it is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to people and donors who made a Union education possible for so many students,” said Tim Ellsworth with Union University.

In previous banquets, they had former President George H.W. Bush and many prominent speakers.