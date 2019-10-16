Cooler And Breezy Today!

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 16 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It has certainly been a much cooler start to the day with temps falling through the 50s this morning. There have been a few areas already falling into the upper 40s. Temps should level off now that the sun is out. However the core of the cold air will be settling into the region through today. That will keep conditions breezy through this afternoon. Though winds will relax as we go into the afternoon and then evening. The high temperature will struggle through the upper 50s today to around 63 at the warmest part of the afternoon. Even then the northerly breeze will make it feel like we are still in the upper 50s most of the afternoon.



Tonight, High pressure will settle into the Tennessee valley which will keep skies clear, the combo will allow low temps to fall rapidly into the low 40s and upper 30s overnight. This may lead to some patchy frost again Thursday morning.

