Former Adamsville Public Works employee indicted on theft, misconduct charges

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office into the use of an Adamsville city fuel card results in a Public Works employee’s indictment, according to a news release.

The release says Joseph Knight, 32, a former City of Adamsville Public Works employee, was indicted after investigators determined Knight had used a Fuelman card from a decommissioned public works truck.

The release says Knight is accused of using the card and pin number of another city employee to make more than $1,400 in personal purchases. The release says a total of 60 purchases were made between January 2018 and September 2018, including one in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Knight was fired from the City of Adamsville in September 2018, according to the release.

He has been indicted by a McNairy County grand jury on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.