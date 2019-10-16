Jackson Fire Dept. announces weekend smoke alarm canvas

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department announced that it will be conducting a smoke alarm canvas, Saturday, Oct. 19 for part of west Jackson.

The canvas will be between Westwood Avenue and Russell Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the canvas, the Jackson Fire Department will install and check smoke alarms free of charge.

Teams will also give residents information about fire prevention and ways to stay safe in the event of a fire.

Department personnel will also be able to provide education to homeowners, tenants and landlords about rights and responsibilities related to fire prevention.

The Fire Department will continue education by having personnel attending schools, businesses and community organizations during the month of October in support of Fire Prevention Week.

For more information, call the Jackson Fire Department at (731) 425 8350.