James E. Jones, age 83, resident of Eads, Tennessee, met his eternal reward surrounded by his family and friends on October 14, 2019.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mathilde Metzger Jones of Eads, TN; two daughters, Anna Jones (David), of Arlington, TN, Joy Franklin (Danny), Hickory Withe, TN; his son Jim (Faye), of Lakeland, TN; three brothers, Johnny Jones, Jerry Jones and David Jones; and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Edwin Jones and two brothers, Lloyd Jones and Mack Douglas Jones.

He was an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman. Jim loved and served his Country in the Air Force for 23 years. He retired from D. Canale Beverages after 32 years. He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Bartlett, TN.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Bartlett,TN, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 A.M. Visitation will precede the Service from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A private burial will be at a later date at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The family asks that any memorials be sent to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134.

