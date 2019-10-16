Jeff Sisk named interim president at Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has announced Dr. Jeff Sisk has been appointed to serve as interim president of Jackson State Community College, according to a news release.

Sisk, a Jackson State alum and president of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology at Jackson and Whiteville, began his role Wednesday, Oct. 16.

He was appointed by the Tennessee Board of Regents after Dr. Allana Hamilton accepted a position with the Board. Hamilton was appointed the vice president of academic affairs for the Tennessee Board of Regents and the chief academic officer of the College System of Tennessee.

The release says Hamilton was president of Jackson State for nearly three years.

Sisk will remain as president of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology at Jackson and Whiteville, and will keep his office on TCAT Jackson’s campus.