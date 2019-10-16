Light Frost Possible for Some Spots Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, October 16th

So far, we have had 6.53″ of rain at our studios in east Jackson since the beginning of the month. Based on the local climate data, that means that this is unofficially 8th wettest October on record! No rain expected tonight – it’ll be a chilly night across the area with rain chances slowly increasing over the weekend.

TONIGHT

Clear and cold tonight in West Tennessee. A light frost is possible in some areas north of Interstate 40 tonight, but for most it’ll be slightly too warm for a frost to form. Of course, it’ll still feel frigid! Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s across the area around sunrise.

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow with hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures that start in the 30s will warm up to the middle 60s during the afternoon. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast with a chance for rain returning Saturday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

