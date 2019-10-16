Mugshots : Madison County : 10/15/19 – 10/16/19 October 16, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Adam Stone Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Brian Hughes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Cameron Campbell Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Diamond Ingram Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Hank Hopper Fabricate/tamper/destroying evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Jarvis Dunbar Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Joseph Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Joshua Graves Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kevin Arias Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Latonya Croom Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Leigh Mathews Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Lional Daniels Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Maxine Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Quanteous Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Tyler Jordan Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16William McClendon Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/16/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest