Rose A. Leonard of Wingo, KY formerly of Springville, TN

89

Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY

Tuesday, October, 15, 2019

2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019

Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Rd., Wingo, KY 42088

Walker Cemetery

After 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 prior to the service at church.

December 11, 1929 in Betsy Lane, Kentucky

Grandsons

Henry Walters and Lessie Mabel Alls Walters, both preceded

Dewey Herbert Leonard, Sr., Married: Nov. 23, 1944; Prec: Dec. 25, 2006

Linda Morse, Mulberry, ARK Dawn Marie Leonard, preceded in infancy

Dennis Leonard, Wingo, KY Wallace (Judy) Leonard, Boise, ID Dewey Herbert Leonard and Curtis Lee Leonard, preceded John Lowe Leonard, preceded in infancy

Betty Harris of Virginia Bessie Virgia, Sheila Alice Alls, and Ada Sue Ellen Cooper, all preceded

Henry Wiley, Herbert Lawrence, John Wesley, and John Franklin Walters all four preceded

19