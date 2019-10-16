Rose A. Leonard
|Rose A. Leonard of Wingo, KY formerly of Springville, TN
|89
|Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY
|Tuesday, October, 15, 2019
|2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019
|Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Rd., Wingo, KY 42088
|Walker Cemetery
|After 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 prior to the service at church.
|December 11, 1929 in Betsy Lane, Kentucky
|Grandsons
|Henry Walters and Lessie Mabel Alls Walters, both preceded
|Dewey Herbert Leonard, Sr., Married: Nov. 23, 1944; Prec: Dec. 25, 2006
|Linda Morse, Mulberry, ARK
Dawn Marie Leonard, preceded in infancy
|Dennis Leonard, Wingo, KY
Wallace (Judy) Leonard, Boise, ID
Dewey Herbert Leonard and Curtis Lee Leonard, preceded
John Lowe Leonard, preceded in infancy
|Betty Harris of Virginia
Bessie Virgia, Sheila Alice Alls, and Ada Sue Ellen Cooper, all preceded
|Henry Wiley, Herbert Lawrence, John Wesley, and John Franklin Walters all four preceded
|19
|29 and 5 great great grandchildren