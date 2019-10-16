Rose A.  Leonard

Rose A.  Leonard of Wingo, KY formerly of Springville, TN
89
Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY
Tuesday, October, 15, 2019
2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019
Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Rd., Wingo, KY 42088
Walker Cemetery
After 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 prior to the service at church.
December 11, 1929 in Betsy Lane, Kentucky
Grandsons
Henry Walters and Lessie Mabel Alls Walters, both preceded
Dewey Herbert Leonard, Sr., Married: Nov. 23, 1944; Prec: Dec. 25, 2006
Linda Morse, Mulberry, ARK

Dawn Marie Leonard, preceded in infancy
Dennis Leonard, Wingo, KY

Wallace (Judy) Leonard, Boise, ID

Dewey Herbert Leonard and Curtis Lee Leonard, preceded

John Lowe Leonard, preceded in infancy
Betty Harris of Virginia

Bessie Virgia, Sheila Alice Alls, and Ada Sue Ellen Cooper, all preceded
Henry Wiley, Herbert Lawrence, John Wesley, and John Franklin Walters all four preceded
19
29 and 5 great great grandchildren

