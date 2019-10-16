The Range holds ribbon cutting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Wednesday, The Range held it’s ribbon cutting for their grand opening.

The range is a new indoor shooting range on North Highland in Jackson.

The owners say this isn’t just about shooting, but also how to do it safely at every skill level.

“We are all locally from Jackson, Tennessee and we are glad to b e here in Jackson. Some of us were shooters. I was not, I was a beginner. I’d only shot 5 times when we opened the range in August, so I bring a different perspective to the business,” said Tracy Case, co-owner of The Range.

They had giveaways for customers and catering by Blacksmith.