USJ football to reveal new stadium name

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ Board of Trustees will move forward in officially naming the Bruins football stadium, “Carlock Stadium.”

The decision comes as a result of the generosity from the Clay Carlock family through significant financial contributions to the USJ athletic facility. Contributions include the new turf football field and upgrades to the grandstands.

The Carlock family will be recognized by the school this Friday night, October 18, at halftime of USJ’s football game against Fayette Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.