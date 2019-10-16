West Tennesseans appointed by Gov. Lee to committee for 2020 census

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Two West Tennessee leaders have been appointed to serve on Gov. Bill Lee’s Complete Count Committee.

In a news release, Gov. Lee confirmed dozens from across the state have been appointed to the committee, including Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler and Jackson Chamber COO Ryan Porter.

Brandon Gibson, the Senior Advisor to the Governor’s Office and a West Tennessee native, was also appointed to the committee by Gov. Lee.

In a news release, Gov. Lee says the role of the committee will be to work alongside the U.S. Census Bureau in the upcoming 2020 census.

“I am proud to appoint these leaders and appreciate their willingness to serve our state and nation in this critical undertaking,” Gov. Lee said.

The data collected from the 2020 census will be used to calculate the distribution of state and federal dollars, as well as the apportionment of the U.S. House of Representatives.