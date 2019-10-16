What’s New Wednesday: Dream Ballroom Academy

“It’s fun! It’s a way t o express yourself artistically. It’s a way to meet people. It is fantastic exercise,” said Dream Ballroom Academy owner, Tracy Hannon.

Grab a partner and learn how to ballroom dance at the new Dream Ballroom Academy inside Gold’s Gym on Carriage House Drive in north Jackson. It just opened two and half months ago.

“I started dancing when I was 7-year- old. It’s not just my job, it’s a part of my life,” said Iiri Kora. Kora is from Ukraine. He and Alisa Hryn are dance instructors. They offer private lessons and group classes from salsa, fox trot, waltz to anything you can tap your toes to with a dance partner.

Couples can schedule a lesson seven days a week almost any time of day.

“I fell in love with it, so I started taking lessons. It encompasses all of the things that are good for your mind and body in one full swoop,” said dancer, Vickie Caldwell.

Dancers do not have to be members of Gold’s Gym to try lessons.