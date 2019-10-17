Local airport hosts open cockpit ride experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — If your dream is to fly, here’s your chance.

A local airport is hosting an open cockpit ride experience.

Two vintage airplanes are at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport for the experience.

A 1942 Boeing Stearman is available to take up single riders at a time, and you can have the opportunity to fly the plane for 20 minutes for $200 per person.

The plane was the top trainer of World War II, qualifying over 250,000 cadets.

A 1929 Travel Air 4000 will be taking up two guests at a time that costs $90 per person.

Event promoter Jill Manka explained why this event should not be missed.

“It’s amazing to see the world from a different perspective and see how beautiful your community is that you live in,” Manka said.

Rides are booked on a first come, first serve basis.

The event was held Thursday, but will be available Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, call Waldo Wright’s Flying Service at 863-873-1339.