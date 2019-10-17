Local artists meet at theCO to discuss public art initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local artists met at theCO Thursday to progress Jackson Mayor Scott Conger’s public art initiative.

Organizers say they are hopeful local artists will submit their art to be displayed anywhere around downtown Jackson.

You could have a chance to show your artwork on fire hydrants, electrical boxes or murals to add pops of color to the Hub City.

“Art is a unifier; it’s bringing people together just to tell our collective story and to tell stories of individuals in our community,” said special projects manager Lauren Kirk.

Organizers say the art will help economic prospects and social prospects.

You can submit art by contacting the City of Jackson Facebook page.

They will have a formal review for proposals by the end of the year.