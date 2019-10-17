Local students participate in Great American Shakeout

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students participated in the Great American Shakeout, an event to practice earthquake safety measures, on Thursday.

The event was started in response to a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook central California on October 17, 1989.

Thousands of people watched San Francisco’s Candlestick Park rock during the world series game between the Giants and A’s.

The earthquake destroyed thousands of houses and roads, leaving it almost impossible to enter or exit Santa Cruz. The Loma Prieta earthquake, as it is now known, killed 63 people, injured thousands others, and cost almost $6 billion.

Denise Pewitte’s first grade class at Isaac-Lane Elementary participated in an earthquake drill for the Great American Shakeout.

When a school staff member gave instructions for the drill over the intercom Thursday morning, the students immediately knew what to do.

“They will get all of their instructions from their teachers at that point to go under their desks. They will get under there, cover their heads, and hold,” said Shameka Douglas, District Safety Coordinator for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Aside from the occasional giggle, students sat under their desks in complete silence for approximately five minutes.

“The main thing is trying to keep them calm,” Douglas said. “They need to understand the calmer you are, the more you can understand the instructions.”

With more instructions over the intercom, students climbed out and lined up. Then, they quietly walked out of the school.

“That’s another situation that may or may not happen during an actual earthquake,” Douglas said. “We teach them where to evacuate and where to go, just to stay safe. So everyone can practice their rally points and how to practice that in the event they have to evacuate as well.”

Once they were outside, Pewitte called each student’s name, and they raised their hand in return. When everyone was accounted for, she held up a greet sheet of construction paper to alert administrators everyone was safe and accounted for.

“I know it’s hard for kids, but the more they practice, the more it will come to them,” Douglas said.

Douglas says while the students have a plan at school, they also need to have a plan at home for what to do in an emergency.

Douglas also said the schools have drills on a regular basis for what to do in an emergency.

Next semester, they will hold a meeting with parents about their roles in emergencies at school.