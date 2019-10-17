Police seek assistance to ID woman in connection with Walmart theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a woman who stole thousands of dollars from a businessman at a big-box store in Jackson.

According to a police report, surveillance video captured the woman stealing a man’s money bag from a register at Walmart on Emporium Drive.

She left the store with the bag containing $2,200, according to the report.

The report also says that she verified the contents of the bag before leaving the store.

Police described her as a woman wearing glasses and a long, gray sweater.

She drove away in a light-colored full-size pick-up truck with an extended cab, according to police.

If anyone can identify this person of interest, contact JPD at 731 425-8400.