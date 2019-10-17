Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 in the Gulf of Mexico

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 17th

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and could become the next named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season – Nestor! This storm is forecast to move northeast and approach the Gulf Coast on Friday night. Depending on the path, this storm may bring some heavy rain to parts of the Mid-South on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly again tonight! We started out with 37°F in Jackson this morning and Friday will start only a couple degrees warmer so most will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

After the chilly start, enjoy a beautiful day tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s under sunny skies. What could become Tropical Storm Nestor is forecast to move northeast into the southeastern United States on Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain. Right now, West Tennessee is on the very edge of the rainfall forecast to occur wit this storm. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast , and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com