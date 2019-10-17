Ronald Lee Bond of Murray, KY formerly of Paris

83

Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, KY

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Last Ride: McEvoy Funeral Home to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Leaving at 8:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from funeral home parking lot

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West

11:00 AM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 With full military honors

February 17, 1936 in Akron, Ohio

Buhrl Leroy Bond and Elsie Ildreth Andrews Bond, both preceded

Carol Sue Seaton Bond, Preceded: June 1980

Rhonda Skipper of Tampa, Florida Jennifer Cayce of Madiena, Ohio

Rodney Allen (Melanie) Bond of Henderson, KY Ronnie Bond of Union, KY Jim (Tara) Cayce of Silver Spring, MD Robert Lee Bond, preceded