Ronald Lee Bond
|Ronald Lee Bond of Murray, KY formerly of Paris
|83
|Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, KY
|Tuesday, October 15, 2019
|Last Ride: McEvoy Funeral Home to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Leaving at 8:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from funeral home parking lot
|Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
|11:00 AM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240
With full military honors
|February 17, 1936 in Akron, Ohio
|Buhrl Leroy Bond and Elsie Ildreth Andrews Bond, both preceded
|Carol Sue Seaton Bond, Preceded: June 1980
|Rhonda Skipper of Tampa, Florida
Jennifer Cayce of Madiena, Ohio
|Rodney Allen (Melanie) Bond of Henderson, KY
Ronnie Bond of Union, KY
Jim (Tara) Cayce of Silver Spring, MD
Robert Lee Bond, preceded
|Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.