Ronald Lee Bond

Ronald Lee Bond of Murray, KY formerly of Paris
83
Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, KY
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Last Ride: McEvoy Funeral Home to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Leaving at 8:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from funeral home parking lot
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
11:00 AM  at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Ft. Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240

With full military honors
February 17, 1936 in Akron, Ohio
Buhrl Leroy Bond and Elsie Ildreth Andrews Bond, both preceded
Carol Sue Seaton Bond, Preceded: June 1980
Rhonda Skipper of Tampa, Florida

Jennifer Cayce of Madiena, Ohio
Rodney Allen (Melanie) Bond of Henderson, KY

Ronnie Bond of Union, KY

Jim (Tara) Cayce of Silver Spring, MD

Robert Lee Bond, preceded
Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

