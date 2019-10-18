Henderson Co. sports broadcaster charged with sexual abuse of minor

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sports broadcaster and writer has been charged with sexual abuse of a child.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Kerry Mallard with continuous sexual abuse of a minor Thursday.

“In my 27 years, this is the first time I’ve actually seen it used,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

Mallard is known for calling Lexington High School football games for local radio stations and writing for the newspaper.

According to court documents, between April 2018 and August 2019, Mallard engaged in “multiple incidents of sexual abuse to a minor child.”

“I believe a family member of the victim notified them. Then, Lexington realized this was outside the city limits of Lexington, which fell outside their jurisdiction,” Duke said.

Court documents say the alleged incidents happened at Mallard’s Wildersville home, where Duke says Mallard’s wife babysits children.

“From my understanding, yes, it was as a result of the daycare,” Duke said.

Court documents say the child told investigators the incidents happened every day over the course of more than a year, and Mallard told the child to keep it a secret.

Mallard admitted one incident in August to investigators, according to court documents.

“The fact of the age of our victim and everything, we’re going to hold details back,” Duke said.

Mallard was released from the Henderson County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond. The conditions of his release include no contact with the victim or any minors, and Mallard is banned from Henderson County schools.

Duke says they are continuing to investigate the charges.