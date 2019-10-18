Lane College alumni go for hole-in-one

JACKSON, Tenn. — Alumni from a local college held a golf tournament Friday for a good cause.

Lane College hosted the Dr. J.L. Perry Golf Tournament at the Jackson National Golf Club on Friday.

The money raised goes towards scholarships for current students.

“Everybody can come in and fellowship and play a good round of golf before we get into all the homecoming festivities, and of course, we’ve got the football game Saturday,” said golf chairman Marvin Freeman.

The fun continued Friday night with the Choir Showcase and Battle of the Bands.