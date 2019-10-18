Lane College celebrates homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is celebrating a full week of events during their annual homecoming week.

As part of their homecoming celebration, Lane College celebrated their 2019 Hall of Distinction.

“This is homecoming week,” said Darlette Carver Samuels, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “It’s a seven-day celebration, and so we have our alumni who have come from far and near to help us celebrate the distinguished alum.”

“We got to give them an opportunity to meet our students and give our students an opportunity to meet them and to be inspired and to see the kinds of accomplishments and the kinds of things that these alums have done,” said President of Lane College Logan Hampton.

Lane College students feel the Hall of Distinction is important to the college and the whole community of Jackson.

“It motivates us to go far and beyond, to shoot for the stars, and when you shoot for the stars, you’ll land somewhere,” said student Kadarius Scott.

“It gives a sense of hope. Jackson is a small city, and having events like these is great because you see at other big cities, and Jackson being a small city, it’s just great having people come together for this homecoming,” said student Tierra Mabone.

Alumni Edward Mitchell says he was awarded the Young Alumni Achievement Award.

“In shock and awe,” Mitchell said. “I have been working with individuals with disabilities and also testifying for the U.S. Senate, and this is just something that I have never expected to happen to me.”

The college also held their Alumni Homecoming Care Package Giveaway.

“Chapters from all over the country come back to share care packages with students from their region of the country,” said Freeman McKindra, the director of first-year experience at Lane College.

“Nobody really did this for us when I was in school, so the fact that Lane is growing, and I feel like our community in Jackson here is growing, it’s great to give back when we can,” said Adrian, an Indianapolis Lane College Alumni Chapter member.

And the celebration is not over yet.

The homecoming parade rolls at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the football team plays Kentucky State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For a full list of homecoming events this week, visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.