Local bank presents check for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bank made a special presentation for a great cause Friday.

A $2,500 check was presented at the Kirkland Cancer Center in Jackson for breast cancer awareness.

Doug Roth, Jackson Market President for Bancorp South, says there are five regions at the bank, and Jackson was selected in the northeast region.

Roth says he is excited to be able to use that fund and put it towards breast cancer awareness.

“We wish cancer didn’t exist, but unfortunately it does, and this gives us an opportunity to help in that fight and to support those that are going through it every single day,” Roth said.

The check was presented by Bancorp South.