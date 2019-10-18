Man charged after shooting Wednesday at Burger King

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of a shooting at a Jackson business is in custody.

Court documents say Corey Harris, 26, is accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of the Burger King restaurant on Christmasville Road.

The victim was taking out the trash behind the restaurant when he was approached by a man with a handgun, according to court documents.

Court documents say the victim told police he saw the gun and started to run, when he was shot twice in the back. The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis by helicopter, according to court documents.

The victim was able to identify the man who shot him as Corey Harris.

Harris is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.