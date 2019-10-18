Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/19 – 10/17/19 October 18, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Briunna James Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Anecia Young Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Austin Lents Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Crystal Inman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Danny Guzman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Danny Sweat Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Istvan Kovacs Theft over $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Kelvin Brooks Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Khir -Shepherd Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Lisa Yepez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Marilyn Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Roderick Lewis Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Stephon Phinnessee Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Taunitica Maxwell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Tristan Griswell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest