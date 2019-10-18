Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/19 – 10/17/19

1/15 Briunna James Aggravated assault

2/15 Anecia Young Violation of probation

3/15 Austin Lents Violation of community corrections

4/15 Crystal Inman Violation of probation



5/15 Danny Guzman Failure to appear

6/15 Danny Sweat Violation of probation

7/15 Istvan Kovacs Theft over $999

8/15 Kelvin Brooks Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest



9/15 Khir -Shepherd Violation of probation, failure to appear

10/15 Lisa Yepez Failure to appear

11/15 Marilyn Smith Violation of probation

12/15 Roderick Lewis Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Stephon Phinnessee Violation of probation

14/15 Taunitica Maxwell Failure to appear

15/15 Tristan Griswell Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.