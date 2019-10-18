Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/19 – 10/18/19

1/21 Andrew David Curry DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/21 Amie Beth Britt Violation of community corrections

3/21 Bryston Musgrave Sexual battery

4/21 Carillo Fraco DUI, driving while unlicensed



5/21 Corey Allen Harris Attempted murder, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm, firearm used in a dangerous felony

6/21 Crystal Hines Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/21 Dale Godwin Jr. Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/21 David English Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/21 Derek Williams Violation of community corrections

10/21 Destiny Person Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/21 Haley Shane Gordan Failure to appear, violation of probation

12/21 Isaac Perkins Aggravated assault



13/21 Jeremy Octavius Burnett Violation of community corrections

14/21 Johnny Edward Jackson Aggravated assault

15/21 Julisia Carol Hutchison Shoplifting-theft of property, possession of tools with intent to commit theft or buglary

16/21 Marketus Derron Hubbard Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation



17/21 Pamela Weddle Failure to appear

18/21 Ryan Clayton Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, reckless driving

19/21 Shaqwantons Fuller Criminal impersonation

20/21 William Muhammad Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed



21/21 Zebulun Sanders Violation of community corrections











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.