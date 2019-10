JACKSON, Tenn. — Local volunteers gathered Friday night for an annual bonfire in north Jackson.

Redemption Road Rescue is a non-profit benefiting rescue horses and farm animals.

Volunteers enjoyed home-baked goods around a campfire at the rescue on Cooper Anderson Road.

Organizers rewarded volunteers with small gifts for their years of service.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Patti on the Redemption Road Rescue Facebook page.